Roman Reigns Makes History, WWE Stars Send Eid Mubarak Wishes (Videos), Anti-Bullying Rally Video

- WWE posted this video of Nia Jax, Dolph Ziggler and Titus O'Neil hosting a "Be a STAR" anti-bullying rally at the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in the Bronx before SummerSlam on Sunday.

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made history with the SummerSlam win over Brock Lesnar by becoming the first WWE Grand Slam Champion to hold the Universal Title.

See Also Backstage News On Brock Lesnar Missing RAW, Speculation On His Rematch With Roman Reigns

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and John Cena recorded these videos to wish a Happy Eid Mubarak to WWE fans of the Islamic faith: