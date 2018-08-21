WrestlingInc.com

Roman Reigns Makes History, WWE Stars Send Eid Mubarak Wishes (Videos), Anti-Bullying Rally Video

By Marc Middleton | August 21, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Nia Jax, Dolph Ziggler and Titus O'Neil hosting a "Be a STAR" anti-bullying rally at the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in the Bronx before SummerSlam on Sunday.

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made history with the SummerSlam win over Brock Lesnar by becoming the first WWE Grand Slam Champion to hold the Universal Title.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and John Cena recorded these videos to wish a Happy Eid Mubarak to WWE fans of the Islamic faith:




