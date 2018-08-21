New Shield Merchandise Released (Photo), Seth Rollins Joins WWE Legends With Title Win, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
- WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler for the title at SummerSlam on Sunday and became the 7th Superstar in history to be a multi-time WWE Champion, a multi-time tag team champion and a multi-time Intercontinental Champion. He joins Triple H, The Rock, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, Hall of Famer Edge, Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.
- As seen below, WWE has released three new t-shirts for The Shield after their reunion on last night's RAW. As noted, Rollins, Dean Ambrose and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reunited to put Braun Strowman through a table. It looks like the reunion will last for some time. Just a reminder that through the end of the day, you can buy one t-shirt and get one for $1 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link.