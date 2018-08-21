WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn

- Tonight's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Tom Phillips welcomes us to this special edition of the show. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes The Miz and Maryse. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We see footage of Maryse's interference in the win over Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam.

Miz hits the ring and gets a mixed reaction with some chants for Bryan. Miz says he was able to close his eyes and feel that reaction, feel it like never before. Miz says something happened two nights ago at SummerSlam and now he has his family to think about. Miz acts like he's getting emotional and says he's going to make this really short. Miz says with a heavy heart and the upmost sadness... Maryse consoles him as fans boo. With a heavy heart and the upmost sadness, Miz officially announces his retirement. Fans pop and a "yes!" chant breaks out. His retirement... of ever facing Bryan again. Miz acts like his normal self now. Miz says the eight year saga of The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan has come to a satisfying conclusion because he did exactly what he said he would do - he defeated Bryan in front of a sold out Barclays Center.

Miz says Bryan gave him everything he had at SummerSlam, he punched him 100 times but 100 Bryan punches don't even amount to 1 Miz punch. Miz says we're looking at the hardest punch in WWE. Hell, he's the hardest punch in this entire arena. The boos continue. Miz goes on about the win and says he did it in front of his gorgeous wife, who was sitting next to their angelic child, who he calls God's gift to TV ratings. Miz says that was Sunday and now it's time to start his new life. A life where he will watch the fifth episode of Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network tonight. Miz tries to get a "Miz & Mrs." chant going but the music interrupts and out comes Bryan.

Bryan calls Miz a coward while walking to the ring. Miz puts Maryse in front of him and says the record books won't call him a coward, they will say he's superior over Bryan in every way and he won. Miz says Bryan will never have the chance to face him again. Bryan tells Miz to shut up for once in his life. Bryan goes on about Miz always lying and knocks him for wearing makeup. Bryan says he told everyone he would come back to the ring and he did, and he told everyone he would punch Miz in the face and he did. Bryan promises to expose Miz for what he really is - a wanna be Hollywood star cosplaying as a pro wrestler. Bryan says Miz can't close the door on facing him again just yet because... Maryse interrupts him and tells him to go home, saying he should just change his name to Daniel Bella. The music hits and out comes Brie Bella. She runs into the ring but Maryse rolls to the floor. Miz gets in the way but Brie rocks him and attacks. Bryan and Brie look on from the ring as Maryse and The Miz retreat. Bryan gives Brie props for her punch. Bryan reveals that he just spoke to SmackDown General Manager Paige and Hell In a Cell will feature Brie and Bryan vs. Miz and Maryse. Bryan and Brie celebrate as his music hits.

- Still to come, an exclusive interview with AJ Styles. Also, Becky Lynch explains her attack on Charlotte Flair and The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers in a No DQ match.

- We see Jeff Hardy backstage. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and The Miz is with Maryse in the back, looking for Paige. She walks up and Miz rants on how they are treated, how they should get special treatment for being the stars of WWE's shows. He says she's as bad at the General Manager job than Daniel Bryan was. Paige fires back, mocks him for getting punched by Brie Bella and says the match at Hell In a Cell is staying, and it will be awesome.

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

We go to the ring and out first comes Jeff Hardy. Randy Orton is out next as we see recent events leading to this match.

They lock up and Orton takes it to the corner, working Hardy over. Jeff fights out and unloads, brawling Orton into the opposite corner. Hardy goes up top early on but Orton comes from behind and shoves him. Hardy hits the post and falls to the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Orton slammed Hardy on top of the announce table during the break. They bring it back in the ring and Hardy hits a Whisper In the Wind. More back and forth now. Hardy hits a Twist of Fate and goes to the top but Orton gets up and crotches him on the top rope. We get a close-up of Orton trying to rip Hardy's ear ring out now. Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT but it's blocked.

Hardy goes to do the signature leg drop but he stomps Orton with a low blow instead. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Randy Orton

- After the bell, Hardy attacks Orton and sends him out of the ring. Fans chant "delete!" as Hardy unloads and tosses Orton over the announce table. Orton fights back but Hardy charges and drops him. Hardy sends Orton into the steel ring post and then tosses him over the barrier. Fans cheer as Hardy follows, beating Orton through the crowd. They brawl over near the production area now. Hardy with a steel chair over the back and a chair shot to the gut. Hardy with more chair shots to the back. Hardy places Orton on top of a table and then smacks him with a handheld camera. Hardy climbs to the top of a stack of production cases as fans cheer. Hardy leaps and puts Orton through the table with a Swanton Bomb. Hardy smiles as fans pop. Hardy stands tall as his music hits.

- Still to come, The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers. Also, Becky Lynch explains her SummerSlam attack and Naomi vs. Peyton Royce. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see what just happened with Orton and Hardy.

- Renee Young is backstage with The Bar, who requested this time to address tonight's SmackDown Tag Team Title match. They want the champions next. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows enter next. Gallows and Anderson do some comedy to preview tonight's No DQ match and comment on how it's certain that they will be the next challengers. They say if The Bar has an issue with that, they can see them in the ring. The Bar says they're going to kick Gallows and Anderson's heads off next week.

Naomi vs. Peyton Royce

We go to the ring and out comes Naomi. Out next are The IIconics - Peyton Royce with Billie Kay. They take shots at the people of Brooklyn and Naomi while heading to the ring. Back to commercial.