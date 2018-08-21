Bray Wyatt Re-Tweets 2014 Warning To The Shield, Wale Backstage Video From WWE Tapings, WWE Stock Up

- As noted, rapper and longtime WWE fan Wale will be joining the WWE 205 Live commentary team tonight in Brooklyn. He will call the show with Nigel McGuinness, Vic Joseph and Percy Watson. Above is video of Wale arriving to the Barclays Center. Wale says he went to school for journalism and dropped out but still has some journalism skills left in the tank. He says we can expect the unexpected tonight.

See Also WWE Announcement On Wale Working 205 Live

- WWE stock was up 0.70% today, closing at $80.92 per share. Today's high was $81.88 and the low was $80.50.

- Bray Wyatt took to Twitter this evening and re-tweeted comments he made before the 2014 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which featured The Wyatt Family defeating The Shield in six-man action. As seen below, Wyatt re-tweeted the 2014 warning to The Shield and wrote, "Forget not."

It will be interesting to see if Wyatt will be joining Braun Strowman in the feud with The Shield. Wyatt is currently without a program as his Deleters of Worlds tag team with Matt Hardy is done due to Hardy taking time off for injuries.