WWE 205 Live Results: Tornado Tag Team Match, Noam Dar Vs. TJP

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

- Rapper, Wale, will join the 205 Live commentary team tonight.

- Drake Maverick runs down tonight's matches: TJP vs. Noam Dar, and Lucha House Party vs. Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy in a tornado tag match.

- Vic Joseph, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in and introduce Wale as part of the announce team.

- Before the match gets started, TJP says not to worry this upcoming match will be over shortly. TJP makes fun of Dar's gimpy knee and notes his own finisher is a kneebar, so it doesn't take a genius to figure out how things will end.

TJP vs. Noam Dar

Wale noting that Dar had to ditch Alicia Fox before he could focus on his in-ring work, makes fun of TJP's name a bit. TJP ends up out on the floor, gets on the mic and makes fun of Wale a bit, dabs, and Dar ends up booting TJP in the head. Wale says "Nobody dabs anymore man..." Dar tosses TJP back in the ring and continues to go to work. TJP is able to recover, tosses his opponent into the corner, choke him with his foot.

TJP continues to beat up Dar in the middle of the ring, points over at Wale and kicks Dar's face down to the mat. Power slam on Dar, TJP to the apron, tries for a senton, but Dar lifts up his knees. Dar sweeps out TJP's legs from under him. Dar with a big uppercut, running european uppercut, northern lights release suplex, cover, two. Dar swing, TJP ducks under, roll-up, two-count. TJP able to lock in the knee bar, Dar is trying to fight his way to the ropes and is able to grab the bottom rope. Dar with a hefty kick to send TJP to the mat, hits another big kick to the head, 1-2-3.

Winner: Noam Dar via Pinfall

- Wale heads off after celebrating with Noam Dar.

- Earlier today, Drew Gulak said Cedric Alexander just threw a hail mary to beat him at SummerSlam and wants a rematch because he's the best cruiserweight in the world, not Alexander.

- Backstage, Kayla Braxton talked with 205 Live GM Drake Maverick about Gulak wanting a rematch. Maverick says opportunities aren't given out, they are earned in the ring, so for now Gulak's request is denied.