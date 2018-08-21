New WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Crowned (Photos)

The New Day defeated The Bludgeon Brothers in a No DQ match to become the new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions on tonight's SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
As noted, Rowan is headed to Alabama later this week to undergo surgery to repair a biceps tear. He reportedly suffered the injury during Sunday's SummerSlam match with The New Day.
The New Day are now five-time tag team champions but this is their third run with the blue brand titles. Rowan and Harper won the titles back at WrestleMania 34 on April 8, defeating The Usos and The New Day in a Triple Threat.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:
