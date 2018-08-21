Asuka Wins Dark Match, Ronda Rousey's Message To Stephanie McMahon, Randy Orton Helped After Attack

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Jeff Hardy get himself disqualified in a match with Randy Orton. Hardy then destroyed Orton in a post-match attack that went into the crowd. Above is video from the commercial break as Orton was helped to the back by officials.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn saw Asuka defeat Mandy Rose. Sonya Deville was at ringside. Asuka won the match with the Asuka Lock.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Instagram today and wrote the following on RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon after the attack angle on last night's show:

@stephaniemcmahon, I can't deny the fact that you have been a driving force in the #WomensEvolution, everyone in the @wwe should be grateful for you - Including myself.... but like I said last night, the women's evolution is about ALL of us. That title represents not the work of one person, but the accumulative effort of everyone woman that has ever pursued it. And as the new #RawWomensChampion it's my charge to make sure every woman in that locker room get the respect she deserves, even from you @stephaniemcmahon.