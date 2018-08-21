John Cena's Match Changed For WWE Super Show-Down, The Shield And New #1 Contenders Match Announced

WWE has announced that John Cena will team with Bobby Lashley to face Elias and Kevin Owens at the big Super Show-Down event on October 6 from Australia. The match was previously a singles match with Cena vs. Owens.

WWE has also announced The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan for SSD with the winner receiving a future WWE Title shot. It was also announced that The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) will be in action at SSD but no opponents were named.

Other top Superstars advertised for SSD include WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, WWE Champion AJ Styles, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton and Big Show.

Below is the updated confirmed card for the big WWE Network event from the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

#1 Contenders Match

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

The Shield will be in action