Nikki Bella Reveals A Big Reason She Split With John Cena

Nikki and Brie Bella was interviewed by Page Six. Below are a few highlights from Nikki:

One of the major issues that she broke up with John Cena:

"One person had to sacrifice their career [for us to be together], but I'm not willing to do that. I'm just not the girl who hangs out on set. I have my own career. I want to be one of Forbes' top entrepreneurs."

People thinking her split with Cena was fixed:

"People said it was fake for ratings, [but] don't you think a wedding would be best for ratings? I would never fake a break-up. And when people keep questioning it, it actually makes your heart ache even more."

When she wants to have kids:

"She [niece Birdie] has been the best form of birth control for me. Here I was dying to be a mom. Now I want to push it back. Can my clock tick until my 40s?"

The Bellas also discussed Ronda Rousey, the upcoming all-women's Evolution pay-per-view and more. To read the full interview, click here.