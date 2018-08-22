AJ Styles Saves Daniel Bryan After WWE Tapings, Title Match & More Set For Next Week, Charlotte

- Above is video of SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair after her brawl with Becky Lynch on this week's SmackDown in Brooklyn.

- Next Tuesday's WWE SmackDown in Toronto will feature The Bar vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with the winners getting closer to a title shot from new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. Next week's show will also feature Carmella getting her rematch from Flair.

- The dark main event after this week's SmackDown in Brooklyn saw Samoa Joe vs. Daniel Bryan end in a disqualification due to interference from The Miz. WWE Champion AJ Styles made the save, which led to a four-man brawl. Styles and Bryan cleared the ring to end the tapings.