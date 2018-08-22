Harper Thanks Rowan, Rusev & Aiden English Back On Same Page (Video), How Old Are The Usos Today?

- This week's WWE SmackDown saw Rusev and Lana defeat Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega in a SummerSlam Kickoff rematch, thanks to an assist from Aiden English. Above is post-show video of English making up with Lana & Rusev backstage.

- The Usos turn 33 years old today while Apollo Crews turns 31, Neville turns 32 and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering turns 65.

- Harper took to Twitter after SmackDown and wrote the following message to Rowan, who is headed to Alabama this week to undergo surgery for a biceps tear. SmackDown saw The Bludgeon Brothers drop the SmackDown Tag Team Titles to The New Day in a No DQ match, likely because of the Rowan injury.