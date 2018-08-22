John Cena Teases New Secret Weapon Move (Video), Big E On The New Day Being One Of The Best, The Miz

- Above is video of new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day celebrating with Kayla Braxton after their big win over The Bludgeon Brothers on SmackDown. Big E goes on about how The New Day worked hard for this and says they will go down as one of the greatest factions in WWE history.

- Next Tuesday's Miz & Mrs. episode will be the season one finale. The second season will begin in 2019 some time. Below is the synopsis for next Tuesday:

"Cowboy Miz: Mike and Maryse trade designer shoes for cowboy boots as they embrace their new life in Texas."

- As noted, John Cena will team with Bobby Lashley to face Elias and Kevin Owens at the big WWE Super Show-Down event on October 6 from Australia. Below is new video of Cena cutting a promo on the match and teasing a new move he will debut, a move that he is billing as his new secret weapon. Cena previously teased the move and said it has a "true foundation in Chinese culture" as he has picked up new skills while training at the Jackie Chan Training Center for the Project X movie.