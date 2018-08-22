Luke Harper Reveals Some Of The Best Wrestling Advice He Received From Christian

As previously noted, former WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Champion Luke Harper recently caught up with WWE Legends Edge and Christian. Among many other things, Harper discussed the good advice he received from Christian, trying to not get released, who he enjoys working and who he looks forward to working, and future professional goals.

According to Harper, Christian gave him good advice six years ago and that was to take whatever WWE gives him and make it work. The Bludgeon Brother said he is just trying not to get released.

"To [Christian]'s credit, he gave me some of the best advice when it comes to WWE and that was, 'whatever they give you, just do it as best you can, and make it new, and just do it as good as you can no matter what it is, whether it's just standing backstage in a backstage vignette or in a match for 20 minutes. Just do it the best you can and get yours.' And I've been trying to do that for six years now and I feel like I've succeeded quite a bit." Harper added, "I've tried to make it a thing where they, somebody in WWE, needs me or wants me there. And if I do my job well, it becomes a thing and I just try to make it a reality, I guess. And I'm just trying not to get released."

During the podcast, Harper heaped a throat load of praise on The Usos, saying they are great human beings and the twins are constantly reinventing themselves.

"Those two guys are not only two of the best guys in the world, I think they're two of the best workers in the world." Harper acknowledged, "and they've reinvented themselves again. And, I mean, I love working with them. We work with them on the road all the time and I cannot say enough about those two."

Apparently, Harper's pro wrestling goal is to be a world champion. The former Wyatt Family member suggested that favorable comments from fans and people like Edge and Christian frustrate him because he has not been given the opportunity.

"That is 100% my goal [to become a mainstay on the main event scene]." Harper admitted, "I am dying to be a world champion, a single's world champion. The taste of it that I got with the Intercontinental title, and the run against Randy [Orton], and stuff like that, I feel like no doubt, I could be there and do it.

"I don't know what the path will be or if that path will ever present itself here or elsewhere, I don't know, but that is by far my goal. And it's kind of hard because you think, 'how hard will it be if that doesn't happen' and you kind of have to go back to the things that you enjoy that you do have. But at the same time, yeah, I'm dying to do that. I believe in myself to the point where I can be that guy. And sometimes that hurts being told that by guys like [Edge and Christian] and if you read Twitter and you get told that. Then, you start to believe it too much and it can become detrimental. But at the same time, I believe it in myself."

