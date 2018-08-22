AAA TripleMania Card Is Revealed, Finn Balor NJPW Throwback, Stephen Amell - Christopher Daniels

- Above is the full match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Finn Balor (Prince Devitt) in a Lumberjack Deathmatch at NJPW Destruction in September of 2013. The end of the match would come when Tanahashi hit high fly flow for the pinfall victory.

- AAA has announce the full card for their biggest show of the year, TripleMania XXVI. Alberto El Patron was initially scheduled to face Eli Drake, but has since pulled out of the event citing AAA not paying the deposit for his appearance. You can watch the show on AAA's Twitch channel and it will have English commentary by Matt Striker and Vampiro.

* Psycho Clown vs. Hijo del Fantasma vs. La Park vs. Pentagon Jr. (Cage Match with last two entrants facing off in a Mask vs. Mask Match)

* Lady Shani vs. Faby Apache (Mask vs. Hair)

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Fenix vs. Brian Cage vs. Rich Swann (AAA Mega Heavyweight Championship)

* La Mascara, Rey Escorpion and Texano Jr. vs. Joe Lider, Murder Clown and Pagano

* Jack Evans, Juventud Guerrera and Teddy Hart vs. Averno, Chessman and Super Fly

* Mamba, Maximo and Pimpinela Escarlata vs. Carta Brava Jr., Mocho Cota Jr. and Tito Santana vs. El Hijo de L.A. Park, Puma King and Taurus

* Aerostar and Drago vs. Golden Magic and Laredo Kid, Bandido and Flamita and Andrew Everett and DJZ -- (AAA Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

* Big Mami and Nino Hamburguesa vs. Hijo Del Vikingo and Vanilla, Dinastia and Lady Maravilla and Angelikal and La Hiedra (AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship)

* Australian Suicide vs. TBA (10-Way AAA Cruiserweight Championship)

* A Llave a la Gloria Match (Six-Man Tag)

- In the latest Being the Elite, Christopher Daniels cut a lengthy promo about his upcoming "All In" opponent, Stephen Amell. Daniels basically said Amell made friends with some wrestlers by taking them out for drinks and then got himself on one of the biggest shows of the year. Daniels also talked about how he attempted to get into Hollywood by doing it the right way, starting at the bottom and going in through the front door. Amell has seen the video and didn't appreciate Daniels doing the promo in a Marvel shirt, Amell is the star of Arrow, which is DC Comics.