Cody Rhodes On Which WWE Star He'd Like On 'All In,' More NJPW Stars Appearing At ROH Tapings, NWA

- Above is the latest NWA Wrestling video looking back at Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis' road to their NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match at "All In" on September 1. Some footage is shown of Cody working out with former WCW wrestler, Glacier, and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

- ROH announced SANADA and Chase Owens have been added to the Death Before Dishonor TV tapings on September 29 in the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. EVIL and KUSHIDA have also been announced for the upcoming tapings. As of this writing, no matches have been announced yet for any of the wrestlers.

- Cody Rhodes had a fan Q&A on Twitter and was asked - aside from Goldust - which WWE Superstar would he book for "All In"? Rhodes went with Zack Ryder, noting that while he may not be the typical indie wrestler, he once was getting his name chanted in MSG and "works too hard to be just a super jacked dude in the background."

Use #ALLIN — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 22, 2018

If you could book anyone in the WWE (besides Goldust) for All In, who would you pick? — Dylan Nicholson (@radiocodex) August 22, 2018