Shawn Michaels Says A Possible Comeback 'Seems Like More Trouble Than It's Worth'

Shawn Michaels is a WWE Hall Of Famer and 4-time WWE Champion, but he hasn't wrestled since his loss to The Undertaker in a Streak vs. Career Match at WrestleMania XXVI. If they could work out the right idea for another match for The Heartbreak Kid he might consider it, but it also seems like a lot of trouble for him.

HBK took some time away from the professional wrestling business following his last match in 2010 to focus on his home life, but he was brought back into the fold as a coach at the WWE Performance Center in late 2016. Inside The Ropes recently asked Michaels about his chances of actually wrestling another match while acknowledging the fact that he gets asked that question all the time.

"I always try to explain it to people, if you take me in a younger version and put me in the ring with those guys it would be a blast," Michaels replied. "But of course I'd like to be a younger version of me and being in a ring with Harley Race and Buddy Rogers but none of those things can happen in real life."

Michaels said he's guilty of not wanting to work for a living and Triple H remarked how hard it was to get HBK to accept a coaching job at the WWE Performance Center. WrestleMania singles matches are great in the moment and afterward, but they are a lot of work to prepare for and a 53-year-old HBK said he isn't looking to put his family through that process.

"The getting ready for [WrestleMania] is 100% work and I don't know whether I want to put myself or my family through to do it again and steal the show at 53 for God's sake," Michaels continued. "Now it's a whole different ball of wax is someone says, 'do you wanna go down and work with some other 40 plus-year-old guys or 50 or whatever and mess around and be silly. You know what I mean? That doesn't seem like work to me.

"Something like that I would consider but nobody ever talks about that. It's always me and somebody half my age."

Michaels said it's "neat in theory" as Triple H remarked how it is a tough reputation to live up to and the pressure of it might set someone up to fail with that level of expectation.

"Let's just say I did it and the match is phenomenal," HBK explained. "The reality is this hairline is still what it is -- like it's all hot and sweaty -- and even if the match is phenomenal and everything else, you're still gonna bust my chops because I've got no way not to expose to you that I'm 53.

"That's the thing -- and I don't mean it in a bad way -- but you want me to kip up and everything look as if it was 1996, '97. That's not gonna happen because father time waits for no man.

"There's a lot of stuff like what do you do and even does the young guy benefit when all is said and done. I don't know, it just seems like more trouble than it's worth."

