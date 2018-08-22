Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella On Teaming At HIAC, Stephanie McMahon Thanks Barclays, Tonight's WWE NXT

- As noted, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz and Maryse is now official for WWE Hell In a Cell. Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Brie and Bryan, who say they are excited to work with each other. Bryan said there will be a lot of face punching at Hell In a Cell and Brie added that he's helping her with her punches because that's what they love to do.

When asked what advantage they have over The Miz and Maryse, they both said they're not cowards.

"So one, we're not cowards, and two, I think the one thing, Bryan and I are both very determined," Brie said. "Obviously my husband's very determined because he got himself back into that ring after being out of it for many years. And I'm the same, I've always been his backbone and there's nothing that you can stop Bryan and I at. We're unstoppable."

- Matches taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode are Bianca Belair vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Zack Gibson vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. These were taped before "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" on Saturday at the Barclays Center.

NXT spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on wrapping another SummerSlam Week at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, noting that the arena donated $10,000 to the Connor's Cure charity: