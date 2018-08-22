WrestlingInc.com

Wale - WWE Status Update (Video), WWE Star Appearing At WWE NXT UK TV Tapings?, The Usos' Title Wins

By Marc Middleton | August 22, 2018

- As noted, The Usos are celebrating their 33rd birthdays today. WWE posted this video looking at all 5 of their tag team title wins.

- It will be interesting to see if SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods appears at the WWE NXT UK TV tapings at the Insomnia Festival this weekend in Birmingham, England as he is scheduled to appear on Friday and Saturday. The NXT UK tapings begin on Saturday.

- Rapper Wale worked the WWE 205 Live announce team as a guest last night. It looks like there are no plans for him to return. The rapper called the Noam Dar vs. TJP match and gave props to Dar, as seen below:






