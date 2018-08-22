Wale - WWE Status Update (Video), WWE Star Appearing At WWE NXT UK TV Tapings?, The Usos' Title Wins

- As noted, The Usos are celebrating their 33rd birthdays today. WWE posted this video looking at all 5 of their tag team title wins.

- It will be interesting to see if SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods appears at the WWE NXT UK TV tapings at the Insomnia Festival this weekend in Birmingham, England as he is scheduled to appear on Friday and Saturday. The NXT UK tapings begin on Saturday.

See Also First WWE Hell In A Cell Match Announced

- Rapper Wale worked the WWE 205 Live announce team as a guest last night. It looks like there are no plans for him to return. The rapper called the Noam Dar vs. TJP match and gave props to Dar, as seen below:

Let the record show that @Wale did IN FACT lay a hand on me here...therefor @NoamDar is disqualified and I win case closed goodnight thank you bye.. https://t.co/1VStG6fmso — ????TJ Perkins???? (@MegaTJP) August 22, 2018

Technically U touched my hand, BJ. And frankly you made me uncomfortab'e I'm glad @NoamDar handled his business today . https://t.co/e6bryg19QR — Wale (@Wale) August 22, 2018

Thanks for joining the team tonight @Wale! Think we need to talk to @WWEMaverick and get you back on in the near future! #205Live #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/0q4qoQOYgp — Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) August 22, 2018