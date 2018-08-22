Wale - WWE Status Update (Video), WWE Star Appearing At WWE NXT UK TV Tapings?, The Usos' Title Wins

- As noted, The Usos are celebrating their 33rd birthdays today. WWE posted this video looking at all 5 of their tag team title wins.
- It will be interesting to see if SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods appears at the WWE NXT UK TV tapings at the Insomnia Festival this weekend in Birmingham, England as he is scheduled to appear on Friday and Saturday. The NXT UK tapings begin on Saturday.
- Rapper Wale worked the WWE 205 Live announce team as a guest last night. It looks like there are no plans for him to return. The rapper called the Noam Dar vs. TJP match and gave props to Dar, as seen below:
.@MegaTJP welcomes @wale to the commentary team... but it's @NoamDar who gets praise from tonight's #205Live addition! pic.twitter.com/j7DrJUMKAI— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 22, 2018
Let the record show that @Wale did IN FACT lay a hand on me here...therefor @NoamDar is disqualified and I win case closed goodnight thank you bye.. https://t.co/1VStG6fmso— ????TJ Perkins???? (@MegaTJP) August 22, 2018
Technically U touched my hand, BJ. And frankly you made me uncomfortab'e I'm glad @NoamDar handled his business today . https://t.co/e6bryg19QR— Wale (@Wale) August 22, 2018
Thanks for joining the team tonight @Wale! Think we need to talk to @WWEMaverick and get you back on in the near future! #205Live #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/0q4qoQOYgp— Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) August 22, 2018
"One is not like the others" cheers lads! Thank you for puttin me on Game! https://t.co/cGzjcO6eFi— Wale (@Wale) August 22, 2018