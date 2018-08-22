New Young Bucks Theme (Video), Impact Streaming Live From The U.K., DDP All In Workshop, Bruno Comic

- As noted, The Young Bucks have a new entrance theme, Superkick Party, which you can check out in the video above. The song was written and performed by Class of 88 and produced by Jason Michael Brescia.

- IMPACT Wrestling announced the company's first live event in the UK in almost three years will stream live Sunday, September 9th at 5:00 p.m. UK time (12:00 p.m. ET) exclusively on Twitch.tv. IMPACT vs. The UK emanates from Wrestling MediaCon in Manchester. Tickets are on sale now from Ringside World at ringsideworld.co.uk. LAX vs. Jody Fleisch & Jonny Storm for the IMPACT Tag Team Championship, Sami Callihan vs. Jimmy Havoc in a Barbed Wire Baseball Bat Death Match, Eli Drake vs. Joe Hendry, Su Yung vs. Lana Austin and Rich Swann vs. Matt Sydal vs. Trevor Lee have been confirmed for the event. Eddie Edwards and Moose are also confirmed to be in action.

- A Kickstarter campaign was started at this link to fund printing and distribution of the authorized biographical comic book miniseries of WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. The series has the full blessing of his family, as Bruno signed a contract for it last summer. The story is written by John Crowther, based on his personal interviews with Bruno in 2017, and is illustrated by DC & Marvel Comics veteran, Rich Perotta.

- Diamond Dallas Page will be hosting a DDP YOGA "All In" Workshop during "All In" weekend. All fitness levels are welcome to take part in the three-hour workshop with the creator of DDP YOGA himself. All participants will have an opportunity to ask questions, take photos, and of course, get a kick-ass, low-impact cardio workout. Admission to STARRCAST is not required to attend the workshop. Tickets are available at this link.

The following morning after All In, join DDP for "Breakfast with a Bang at Starrcast" as he takes the stage to share inspiring stories about his journey before welcoming other superstars to the stage to share theirs. Plus you'll enjoy breakfast and the chance to ask the panel questions. Breakfast is buffet style including waffles, pancakes, oatmeal, eggs, cheese, bacon, berries, coffee, and water. Tickets for this event are available at starrcast.com.

You can check out a promo for the event with Cody Rhodes trying DDP YOGA in the video below.