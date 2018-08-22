Jason Jordan Produces SmackDown Match, Mauro Ranallo Reacts To Takeover Main Event (Video), The Miz

- Above is video of Mauro Ranallo's reactions to the Last Man Standing match between Johnny Gargano and WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at Saturday's "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event.

- Jason Jordan served as the producer for last night's SmackDown match between Naomi and Peyton Royce, according to PWInsider. As we've noted, Jordan and Matt Hardy have been shadowing WWE producers as of late due to uncertainty over their in-ring futures because of injuries. Hardy and Jordan also shadowed producers during SummerSlam weekend events in Brooklyn.

- As noted, The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan with a future WWE Title shot on the line has been announced for the big Super Show-Down event on October 6 in Australia. Miz cuts a promo on the match in the video below and says he can't wait to punch Bryan again, and come closer to a WWE Title shot.