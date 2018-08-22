WWE SmackDown Live Notes: Becky Lynch Crowd Reaction, Daniel Bryan - AJ Styles Dark Segment, Asuka

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Joshua Sewell for sending these live in-person notes from last night's SmackDown Live in Brooklyn:

We got to the arena around 7:40 pm. We had third row seats to the left of the announcers. The place was full, however the second row in front of us was only occupied my Wale, who did guest commentary later on 205 Live.

Pre-show dark match:

* Asuka defeated Mandy Rose with the Asuka lock. Fine little match here, crowd was into Asuka. Wale was legit playing candy crush during this match and the opening of Smackdown with Miz's promo. I thought Mandy looked pretty damn good in the ring and my girlfriend thinks she is really hot.

SmackDown notes:

* Jeff Hardy got the pop of the night when he hit that Swanton from the balcony. The place went crazy with a loud "holy s--t" chant.

* Naomi vs. Peyton had no heat. The IIconics got that "X-Pac heat" when they cut their promo.

* I haven't watched back the TV airing yet, but I know a lot of people are questioning the Becky / Charotte segment. Becky was definitely cheered during her promo. There were very loud "Becky" chants. No one booed Becky besides maybe me, since I'm a Charlotte guy. Charlotte did receive a few cheers and woooos. The pull apart received a great reaction with chants of "Let Them Fight".

* "Rusev Day" isn't nearly as over as it was. There were still loud "Rusev Day," chants but it has quieted down a bit. There were dueling "Rusev Day" and "Let's go Almas" chants at one point.

* The crowd really enjoyed Samoa Joe saying "Daddy AJ had already gone night night." Everyone started laughing and cheering. AJ Styles got a really good reaction when he came out for his interview.

* Paige, R Truth and Shinsuke Nakamura received good reactions during their segments. Paige announced to us that the main event after 205 Live would be Daniel Bryan vs Samoa Joe.

* The main event was a really fun match and everyone was firmly behind the New Day.

I really enjoyed Smackdown.

205 Live notes:

* Damn near the entire crowd stayed for 205 Live. I only saw a few people leave.

* Noam Dar vs TJP had no heat.

* Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado vs Buddy Murphy & Tony Nese was fantastic. This was the best match of the entire night. There were multiple "holy s--t" and "this is awesome" chants. Great showing from all four guys.

Post-show dark match:

* Daniel Bryan vs Samoa Joe fought for a minute and then The Miz came out for a beatdown. AJ Styles came out and evened the odds. The crowd was really into this, it lasted about 10 minutes total. Bryan and AJ hit their signature spots to send the crowd home happy.

Biggest Pops:

1. Jeff Hardy's Swanton Bomb

2. Daniel Bryan / AJ Styles (TIE)

3. Becky Lynch

4. New Day

5. 205 Live Main Event

Most Heat:

1. The Miz

2. Randy Orton

3. Charlotte Flair

4. Bludgeon Brothers

5. Byron Saxton