Charlotte Flair Makes WWE History, Pete Dunne Hypes WWE NXT UK Tapings (Video), SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella and Becky Lynch for the title at SummerSlam and became the female Superstar with the most women's title reigns at 8 (4 for RAW, 2 for SmackDown, 1 for the Divas Title and 1 in WWE NXT). WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus also has 8 title reigns but one of those was with the Hardcore Title. Flair also became the female Superstar with the most pay-per-view wins at 24.

- As noted, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will defend his title at Sunday's NXT UK TV tapings in Birmingham, England. He will be in tag team action on Saturday, teaming with Tyler Bate to face Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. Below is new footage of Dunne at the WWE Performance Center with a promo to hype the tapings: