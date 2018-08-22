Vince McMahon Thanks Everyone For SummerSlam, Total Divas Season Eight Promo, WWE Stock Up

- Above is a new promo for season 8 of Total Divas, which airs on September 19 on the E! network.
- WWE stock was down 1.12% today, closing at $80.01 per share. Today's high was $81.42 and the low was $78.60.
- As seen below, Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and thanked the WWE Universe for another successful SummerSlam Week:
Thank you to everyone in New York and to all of our WWE fans around the globe for making this year's #SummerSlam the party of the summer. None of this happens without you. pic.twitter.com/vSu6SiTEpN— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 22, 2018