Vince McMahon Thanks Everyone For SummerSlam, Total Divas Season Eight Promo, WWE Stock Up

- Above is a new promo for season 8 of Total Divas, which airs on September 19 on the E! network.

- WWE stock was down 1.12% today, closing at $80.01 per share. Today's high was $81.42 and the low was $78.60.

See Also Gangrel Recalls Vince McMahon Using Him To Prank Donald Trump

- As seen below, Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and thanked the WWE Universe for another successful SummerSlam Week: