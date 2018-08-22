WrestlingInc.com

Vince McMahon Thanks Everyone For SummerSlam, Total Divas Season Eight Promo, WWE Stock Up

By Marc Middleton | August 22, 2018

- Above is a new promo for season 8 of Total Divas, which airs on September 19 on the E! network.

- WWE stock was down 1.12% today, closing at $80.01 per share. Today's high was $81.42 and the low was $78.60.

- As seen below, Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and thanked the WWE Universe for another successful SummerSlam Week:


