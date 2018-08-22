Goldberg Confirms Hacker Made Tweets Threatening President Donald Trump From His Account

Earlier today, several tweets were made on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg's Twitter account threatening President Donald Trump. The tweets accused Trump of sending the FBI to visit him and harass his wife. Several of the tweets challenged the President to a fight.

The tweets were removed shortly after, and Goldberg confirmed on Twitter, "Obviously I was just hacked."

Obviously threatening a President is a very serious charge and involves an investigation by the Secret Service. Goldberg's representative, Louis "Uncle Louie" Gregory, sent us the statement below saying that they "are working with the Secret Service to bring this hacker to justice." Gregory added that Goldberg is currently in Atlanta filming for his History channel show, Knife or Death.

Below is the full statement:

"The Official Goldberg twitter continues to be a target for opportunistic hackers with bad intentions who are seeking notoriety and revenue. Team Goldberg will continue to address this issue while Goldberg is in ATL with Tu Lam working on his show 'Knife or Death' for the History channel. We are working with the Secret Service to bring this hacker to justice."