Brandi And Cody Rhodes Cook (Video), Hurricane Helms, Will Ospreay Comments On Sasha Banks - Bayley

- Above is the newest "Shot of Brandi" where Brandi and Cody Rhodes make some whiskey chicken.
- Ring of Honor's latest "10 Questions" is with Shane "Hurricane" Helms. Helms was asked if he any advice for other wrestlers, what would it be?
"Try everything," Helms said. "What the people pop for, you keep. What they don't, just don't do it anymore. Pat Patterson. That's the 'PG' version."
- Will Ospreay commented on when he watched Sasha Banks vs. Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn where Bayley won the NXT Women's Championship. Ospreay wrote it's "a great thing to watch" so many women step up in wrestling since that time.
