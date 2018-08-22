WrestlingInc.com

John Cena Announced For New Facebook Watch Prank Series

By Marc Middleton | August 22, 2018

John Cena is partnering with hypnotist Chris Jones for a new prank series that will feature other celebrities. Double Take will premiere on Wednesday, September 5 on Facebook Watch. You can see a video preview for the series above.

Entertainment Weekly reports that each episode of the Cena-produced series will run 12-15 minutes long. There will be 6 episodes, featuring Cena, Steve-O, Adam Rippon, NeNe Leakes, Gabriel Iglesias and Pamela Anderson.

Below is Cena's tweet on the show along with WWE's announcement:


John Cena to star in new Facebook Watch prank show

John Cena is gearing up for quite a busy fall season. As far as in-ring action goes, The Cenation Leader is preparing to debut his "6th Move of Doom" for WWE Live Shanghai on Saturday, Sept. 1, and he's training for a tag team match at WWE Super Show-Down, where he'll partner with Bobby Lashley to face off against Kevin Owens and Elias on Saturday, Oct. 6. Outside the ring, though, Cena will star in a brand-new Facebook Watch prank series, "Double Take."

As announced by Entertainment Weekly, Cena will partner with celebrity hypnotist Chris Jones for "Double Take," featuring celebrities pranking their biggest fans … but with a twist. The 16-time World Champion took to Twitter with the news, sharing excitement and a taste of what's to come.

Don't miss "Double Take" when it premieres Wednesday, Sept. 5, on Facebook Watch!

Mason Moore contributed to this article.

