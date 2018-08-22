WWE NXT Live Coverage: Pete Dunne Vs. Zack Gibson, Bianca Belair Takes On Deonna Purrazzo

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

- The show opens with a recap of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

Bianca Belair vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Some mat wrestling to get us started with a couple counters from both wrestlers. Belair evades Purrazzo, hits a dropkick, throws her into the ropes, Purrazzo tries for an arbar early, Belair gets out of it. Belair with a gutbuster, cover, two. Belair with some trash talking as she stomps down on her opponent's back. Full-nelson locked on Purrazzo, Belair with a spear into the corner. She charges in again, nobody home, shoulder tackle on Purrazzo, couple elbow drops.

Belair with power slam, goes for a standing moonsault, but Purrazzo moves out of the way. Bicycle kick and a low dropkick lands clean by Purrazzo. She brings Belair down, goes for the armbar, but Belair gets up and sends Purrazzo into the ring post. She gets Purrazzo up in the torture rack position, plants her to the mat, cover, and that will do it.

Winner: Bianca Belair via Pinfall

- Clips of Velveteen Dream defeating EC3 from TakeOver: Brooklyn are shown.

- Backstage, Cathy Kelley asks Dream what this win means for him. Dream puts his crown on Cathy and asks her what she's doing on Wednesday. He says she can get on the WWE Network at 8pm and find out like everyone else.

- Backstage, Mike Rome talks with EC3 after his match. EC3 says they are two guys seeking the same thing, but on that night he was the better man. EC3 says he's here to get victory after victory, and being the top one-percent it's a mindset. He notes all the matches he's lost, they aren't over until he wins and that's the kind of mindset he has. Rome asks about the parking lot attack on Aleister Black and what EC3 saw. EC3 says it was dark, and he saw a lot going on (William Regal, medical staff, other wrestlers). EC3 thinks it's pretty obvious that Lars Sullivan is the one who attacked Black, especially after Black broke his jaw in the match they had.