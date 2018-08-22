UFC Books Champion Vs. Champion, UFC Fight Night 135 Main Event Preview

- Jimmy Smith offers up his thoughts on Saturday's main event at UFC Fight Night 135 between lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and James Vick. The bout headlines the card from Lincoln, Nebraska, airing live on FOX Sports 1.

Both fighters have scored impressive finishes in MMA, with Gaethje being a former World Series of Fighting champion. Vick was previously on The Ultimate Fighter.

Below is the current fight card for Saturday:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick

Featherweight: Michael Johnson vs. Andre Fili

Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Cortney Casey

Welterweight: Jake Ellenberger vs. Bryan Barberena

Middleweight: Andrew Sanchez vs. Markus Perez

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2/8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: James Krause vs. Warlley Alves

Bantamweight: Iuri Alcantara vs. Cory Sandhagen

Flyweight: John Moraga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Luke Sanders

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

Female Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Kalindra Faria

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Jon Tuck

Welterweight: Rani Yahya vs. George Sullivan

- The UFC has a champion vs. champion match to end 2018, as Cris Cyborg defends her featherweight title against reigning bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. The bout will likely headline the December 29 card from Las Vegas.

Cyborg posted on Twitter to confirm the report, writing "You called me out. You picked the date. See you Dec 29th."

Earlier this year, Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic to become both the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion. He was the second UFC fighter to hold two titles at the same time, joining Conor McGregor.



