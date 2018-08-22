Eyewitness Reports In Brian Christopher's Death Point Away From Original Narrative

Brian Christopher passed away on July 29th after being found in a Hardeman County Tennessee jail cell after allegedly hanging himself while in isolation. Christopher's father WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler doesn't believe the story and says things aren't adding up when comparing evidence to the jail's version of events.

"It seems like a nightmare that we can't wake up from," Lawler said to ABC 24 Memphis. "It seems like every day something new comes up. We hear something from someone who was either an eyewitness to the incidents that happened the day that Brian died or people who have heard stories about just different things that went on in the jail.

"Even as recently as two days ago someone in the jail is still using Brian's identity and was caught for identity theft."

The Lawler family is left with unanswered questions after being told it could be weeks before any kind of official word comes concerning on the situation. Lawler has received several reports from people who were in the jail, some of which would bet a substantial sum of money that Christopher didn't commit suicide.

Lawler spoke to his son at 10:30 on the morning of his death and there was no issue that The King could determine except for Christopher's claims that the Sheriff wasn't following through with promises he made to the Memphis professional wrestling legend.

"At 10:30 that morning I was in Raleigh North Carlina. I received a phone call from Brian -- a collect call that's monitored and recorded and it's timed, fifteen minutes is all you can talk at a time," Lawler continued. "That morning though, he talked perfectly rational, perfectly normal. He just went on a little bit that we had had a meeting a couple of weeks ago with the Sheriff and Brian just went on about how none of the stuff that the Sheriff promised would take place had taken place and he just talked about the bad conditions there in the jail.

"We got cut off mid-sentence after fifteen minutes and we didn't hear anything until about 2:30 in the afternoon my fiance Lauren got a call from someone -- actually I spoke with this Sheriff and he said Brian had been involved in an altercation with another inmate -- there was a fight -- the Sheriff's actual words were: 'Brian was acting a fool and picking a fight with someone he shouldn't have picked a fight with.'

"[Christopher] got a laceration over his eye and they stitched him up and he was fine. Of course, we heard later on from an eyewitness to that fight that it went nothing like what the Sheriff said. Then a few hours later I get another call in Raleigh from a Deputy Sheriff saying: 'Mr. Lawler, I've got some bad news. Your son Brian has hung himself in the jail. So it was just... from talking to Brian earlier in the day and hearing about the incident in the afternoon and then all the way to the fact that he was gone that evening it just doesn't add up. So many of the eyewitnesses who have spoken to us and gotten in touch with us... the stories just don't jive."

