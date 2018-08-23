Champions Vs. Champions On Next Week's WWE NXT, Bianca Belair's Streak Continues (Video), Takeover

- This week's WWE NXT episode saw Bianca Belair continue her undefeated TV streak with a win over Deonna Purrazzo. Belair has now won 8 NXT TV singles matches. Above is video from the match.

- Next Wednesday's NXT episode will feature NXT North American Champion Ricochet and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong.

- Below is a video package looking at last Saturday's "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event from the Barclays Center: