Steve Austin On Kevin Owens Getting Squashed At WWE SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns Match

Recently on The Steve Austin Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin weighed in on SummerSlam weekend. Specifically, Austin shared his thoughts on Kevin Owens getting "steamrolled" by Braun Strowman at SummerSlam. Also, Austin talked about the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

On the subject of Owens vs. Strowman, Austin claimed that the match was "a lot shorter than [he] anticipated" before explaining that he did not appreciate Owens getting squashed.

"I hope Kevin Owens can claw his way back to where he was. Hopefully, they're booking him to get back to where he was. I'm a big fan of both guys. I'm friends with both guys, but, man, with Braun, Braun is a big guy. And Kevin has been in the picture for a lot of titles, held a lot of titles, and I just thought, 'man, he didn't get s--t in, so, eh, I just wasn't a fan." Austin continued, "yeah, I just didn't think Kevin Owens needed to get steamrolled because he's a top guy. And, obviously, Braun Strowman is still green, but he's a top guy. They're grooming him for bigger and better things, but KO didn't need to get squashed in the process."

With respect to the Universal title match between Reigns and Lesnar, Austin stated that he enjoyed the match and that he loved the physicality between 'The Monster' and 'The Beast'. Austin correctly suggested that WWE made the most out of the situation, as having Strowman falsely claim he would cash in on whoever won the match ensured that the fans did not go into business for themselves because the Brooklyn, New York faithful assumed they were going home happy with a Strowman world title victory.

"I just think for what it was, the action that did happen before it was over, because it didn't last very long." Austin added, "I enjoyed the match. I knew they were in a tough spot, Roman came out really nice. Man, the crowd popped when he won!

"It could have gone the other way, but the way they had it set up, they came out of this thing smelling like a rose. And so who knows what's on the backside or moving into the future with Roman? I guess Brock will go to fight in the MMA or whatever. I don't know what his deal is. Strowman is in the picture. I loved the physicality with Brock and Strowman. I loved [Strowman] getting beat with the briefcase and chucking the thing up the damn ramp. Oh yeah, it was great! But, dude, they popped pretty damn big for Roman, so they really made the most out of the situation that they could, in my opinion."

And that's the bottom line. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Steve Austin Show with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

