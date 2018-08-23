Cody Rhodes And The Young Bucks Discuss Why They Might Not Sign With WWE

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks gained a substantial amount of attention by selling out the 10,000 seat Sears Center for the All In event. Pulling off this impressive feat without the help of a presale or ticket brokers has made Cody and the Jackson brothers' influence unavoidable which could be tempting for WWE, but they don't know if they can work in that confining environment.

Rhodes and Matt Jackson spoke to Talk Is Jericho where they discussed the idea of going to WWE after their whirlwind of success on the independent wrestling circuit. Although most people have goals of WWE, Rhodes has been there and left on his own free will, but after experiencing what laid beyond Vince McMahon and Company, he doesn't think he'll be able to go back.

"Somebody asked me the other day, 'would you go back?' And the answer has pretty much definitely become, 'I don't think so,'" Rhodes explained. "Not because I don't like WWE or WrestleMania or I don't like money or I don't like the big production. Because I am literally now incapable of taking direction.

"If you told me you're gonna write something for me -- no. If you told me you're gonna produce something -- no. If you have me a time and a finish -- cool. But even that I'm literally -- I don't want to discourage because you've got Arn Anderson you've got Mike Rotunda -- you've got these guys [as producers in WWE] -- out of respect for sure. But, out of respect for myself, it's my song that I go out there to play."

Jericho said he loves Rotunda and called him a "brother of all brothers," but at a certain point, it stops becoming a collaboration if wrestlers are being told everything to do. Y2J attributed the success of his Festival Of Friendship angle with Kevin Owens to working with Jimmy Jacobs backstage in WWE because they were on the same wavelength. He still had to fight for his vision along the way in order to carry out his angle with The Prizefighter.

Rhodes said when his legendary father "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes went to WWE in 1989 and was given the polka dots to wear by Vince McMahon, he was told that things would change because he was in a different environment where he wasn't in charge of anything.

"It's tough," Rhodes said. "When Pops went there to do the polka dots that's what Vince told him. He told him, 'you're not in charge of anything anymore, just have fun.'"

Matt Jackson said it would be hard for him and his brother to conform to that kind of working relationship since they are so used to doing their own thing. Some people excel more while not having their stories and moves dictated which is something The Young Bucks have been able to stay away from so far.

"That would be so hard for me and Nick because we're DIY. Like from the ground up we've made every decision on our own," Matt said. "We've built ourselves up to this empire now on our own. So it would be like, 'how can I hand over the keys to this car to someone at this point?' Like I'd feel so afraid."

The endgame might be WWE for a lot of wrestlers grinding away on the independent wrestling scene, but once they reach their destination the confines of Vince McMahon and Company might be too much for someone to take who previously controlled their own destiny.

"But you know the rules have changed now," Matt continued. "I told Nick this the other day. I was like now everybody [in WWE] eventually wants to be where we're at currently and we did it without having to go there.

"Because eventually, you want to get to a point where [Jericho] is at where you call your own shots, you do whatever you want, you have fun -- that's what we do already! We never had to go there. It's like we're fortunate and we're lucky to be in the situation we are because it's never happened before, like ever."

Jericho reiterated the fact that he was told by McMahon that All In wouldn't do well because of the time of the year they picked to hold the event. He also pointed out the fact that Cody and The Young Bucks are on WWE's radar after their under thirty-minute sell-out.

"For you guys to promote this show that sells out in thirty minutes," Jericho interjected. "Let's be honest, the greatest wrestling promoter of all time times a billion said to me, 'it's a bad time of year to promote.' Then you sold out, you think he doesn't know about that? Dude, I'm telling you, you guys are now on the radar. It just ups your value all across the board."

