Baron Corbin Discusses Why Changing Your Hairstyle As A WWE Star Isn't As Easy As It Seems

Baron Corbin is enjoying his new role as Constable of Raw which saw his Lone Wolf persona morph into an authority figure. He changed up his look to take on the new role, but Corbin had no problem cutting his famously long hair to complete the transformation.

Corbin recently participated in a roundtable interview with the European market where he discussed his current role on Raw and how much he's enjoying the fresh breath of life to his character. At this point, Corbin balances out Kurt Angle's role as Raw General Manager which The Lone Wolf seems to think will lead to a confrontation down the line between the two.

"I'm gonna torture Kurt [Angle] as long as I can," Corbin said. "We're gonna see what happens when he gets tired of it. We all know he's tough and has accomplished some great things. So we'll see how crazy I can drive him and eventually I feel like he's gonna have to flip a switch and have a problem with me and we're gonna have to settle it in the ring."

As Corbin promotes the possibility of an eventual confrontation with Angle, he is still enjoying his new look as Constable of Raw. Corbin said cutting his hair was something he wanted to do for a long time, but the transition was difficult due to WWE having so many irons in the marketing and merchandising fires.

"Not difficult at all, it was so easy," Corbin quickly replied when asked if it was difficult to say goodbye to his hair. "I was so excited to cut my hair. I've been wanting to do it for a while.

"There's a lot of things people don't think about. You have your appearance in action figures, video games, all those things -- you can't just change [your look] like that because there are so many things that go into it. So when it got approved it was awesome, I was excited to cut it, and it's made my life very easy."

