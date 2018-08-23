WrestlingInc.com

Steve Austin - Goldberg Exchange Over Denny's Incident, Shane Vs. Owens Full HIAC Match, HIAC Theme

By Raj Giri | August 23, 2018

- Above is the full "Hell In A Cell" match from last year's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. Owens defeated McMahon after a surprise assist from his former rival, Sami Zayn.

- This year's Hell In A Cell theme song is "Glory" by The Score.

- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin noted on Twitter this week that he was mistaken for Bill Goldberg this week at a Denny's and joked that he'd "never been so insulted." It led to the exchange below, which included a note from Waffle House:






Mason Moore contributed to this article.

