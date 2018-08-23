Steve Austin - Goldberg Exchange Over Denny's Incident, Shane Vs. Owens Full HIAC Match, HIAC Theme

- Above is the full "Hell In A Cell" match from last year's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. Owens defeated McMahon after a surprise assist from his former rival, Sami Zayn.

- This year's Hell In A Cell theme song is "Glory" by The Score.

- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin noted on Twitter this week that he was mistaken for Bill Goldberg this week at a Denny's and joked that he'd "never been so insulted." It led to the exchange below, which included a note from Waffle House:

Just got mistaken for @Goldberg at Denny's this morning. I've never been so insulted. #whosnext? pic.twitter.com/J00swcYHBd — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 22, 2018

Hell....you should've thanked them for the compliment...?? Plus I'm a #WaffleHouse kinda guy. https://t.co/0oc8BuyUWC — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) August 22, 2018

Hard to find a Waffle House in Cali. Thanks for the message. I am still traumatized by the whole incident.

I'll be fine in a couple days. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 22, 2018

All good big brother I'll send you a care package of scattered smothered and covered!!! ???? https://t.co/pk9qqXUUDG — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) August 22, 2018

How I currently feel knowing @Goldberg is a "Waffle House kinda guy" pic.twitter.com/i8mhDMDCha — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) August 23, 2018

Mason Moore contributed to this article.