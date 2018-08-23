Alberto El Patron Reveals Why He Pulled Out Of AAA TripleMania

Alberto El Patron revealed this week that he will not be appearing at AAA TripleMania XXVI this Saturday. El Patron was first announced for the event in March.

El Patron spoke to The Roman Show and said that he was not happy with how the organization did business.

"I don't like how they are doing things in the business," he said. "We continue to see promoters take advantage of the talent. Thank God I am in the position where' I am able to say, 'OK you can do this, but you won't do this to me'. It happened with Triple A."

El Patron reportedly pulled out of Saturday's show because he said AAA never sent him the payment for the show. Earlier this week El Patron had released a statement claiming that AAA was never sent him the deposit for the appearance that they had agreed to.

"They called me and found me and took me somewhere and spoiled me to see if I can do their biggest event of the year," El Patron stated. "Then, they never sent the money. They never came. I was supposed to fight someone and they were never able to seal the deal... They didn't fulfill their commitment with me."

You can listen to the full interview with Patron in the video above.