More On WWE Targeting Indie Fed, Goldberg Says He's Sick Of Being Hacked, Wale Records For WWE 2K19

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg's Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday and several tweets were made threatening President Donald Trump. The tweets challenged Trump to a fight after accusing him of sending the FBI to visit him and harass his wife. Threatening a President is a very serious charge and involves an investigation by the Secret Service. Goldberg spoke to TMZ Sports, as seen in the video above, and said that he contacted the Secret Service on his own. He said that he's been hacked "a number of times" and plans to take action this time around.

"I'm sick and flippin' tired of people trying to steal people's identity because it's happened to me a number of times. These people are bullies and I'm sick and tired of it," Goldberg said. "This time when I got hacked, I called the Secret Service on my own and I'm taking them down."

As noted, Goldberg's representative, Louis "Uncle Louie" Gregory, sent us the statement below saying that they "are working with the Secret Service to bring this hacker to justice."

"The Official Goldberg twitter continues to be a target for opportunistic hackers with bad intentions who are seeking notoriety and revenue. Team Goldberg will continue to address this issue while Goldberg is in ATL with Tu Lam working on his show 'Knife or Death' for the History channel. We are working with the Secret Service to bring this hacker to justice."

- Wale revealed while doing guest commentary on 205 Live this past Tuesday that he produced and created a track called "Ungrateful, Unfateful" for WWE 2K19, which will be available on the game's official soundtrack once it hits stores worldwide in October.

"It was great, man, you know, I had a lot of freedom," Wale said when asked about the process for creating the track. "You know, shout out to the team on both sides, 2K and WWE. I had a great time making it, man."

- For the past four years, Walemania has become the unofficial kickoff party for WrestleMania weekend. The annual event has been produced by MLW CEO Court Bauer, and featured appearances by many wrestlers as well as performances by Wale. We noted earlier this year that WWE was apparently getting aggressive in signing MLW talent after the company signed a TV deal with beIN Sports. PWInsider reports that Wale being used on 205 Live was a part of that effort and that the likelihood of another WaleMania taking place next year is "not looking good at the moment."

Mason Moore contributed to this article.