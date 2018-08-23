Conor McGregor Fight Poster Released, Top Bellator Star Re-Signs, UFC Fighter On Domestic Charge

- For the first time since charges were brought against her husband, Andrea Lee has talked. Donny Aaron, Lee's husband, was officially charged with one count of domestic battery abuse and one count of false imprisonment earlier this week from an incident that happened back on August 5.

Lee put together a statement asking for "privacy" as they "work towards resolutions." Lee and Aaron have been married for almost five years and have one child together.

"I want to thank everyone for their support and kind words over the past week," Lee wrote. "Every post, tweet, comment does not go unnoticed. My family and I are handling this situation to the best of our ability, as this is a very sensitive issue and one that as a public figure I wish was not taking place in a public forum, I respectfully ask that everyone respects our privacy at this time as we work towards resolutions and closure.

"I look forward to returning to the Octagon and resuming my winning ways in the near future. Competing has always been a sanctuary for me and brings great joy to my life."

- Michael Chandler isn't going anywhere. The former Bellator lightweight champion has reached an agreement on a new contract with the promotion, ESPN reports. The deal is for multiple fights over multiple years for the former college wrestler.

Chandler, 32 years old, is 18-4 overall and has won 15 of 19 fights inside the Bellator cage. That includes victories over former UFC champions Benson Henderson and Eddie Alvarez, along with Patricky "Pitbull" Freire. His contract expired following an April submission win vs. Brandon Girtz.

In 2017, Chandler lost the lightweight title two Brent Primus after the doctor called a stop to the fight due to damage sustained on the leg and foot of Chandler.

- The UFC is going interactive with the UFC 229 fight poster, releasing a version of it on Twitter recently. The event features Conor McGregor's return, as he challenges Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title this October in Las Vegas.



