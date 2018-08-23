Kevin Owens Says WWE Is Somewhat Responsible For ROH Selling Out Madison Square Garden

Kevin Owens spent a decade on the independent wrestling scene, but after arriving in WWE he's not looking to go back. Owens recently discussed the rise of independent wrestling with the success of All In and ROH's Madison Square Garden show as a great thing for everybody, but in a way, WWE was responsible for some of that success.

"I absolutely don't think it's a threat," Owens said to Gorilla Position regarding the rise of indie wrestling interest. "I think it's great for everybody involved and WWE thrives on competition. It did for a long time. I think healthy competition is great and I think WWE would agree. But WWE will always try to go out and be better than everybody else and I think that's why they got to the point where they're at, you know? They want to be bigger and they want to do things other companies can't and they're never gonna change that way. The fact that all these companies are thriving is great for everybody involved. Whether it's wrestlers who are up and coming and trying to make a career or even wrestler that might eventually leave WWE, it gives them a place to go to.

"Look, the wrestling world is changing and it's very exciting to see. But I think it would be silly to look at these companies thriving and not feel like WWE is a big part of them thriving as well. You know what I mean? Even Ring Of Honor selling out Madison Square Garden is fantastic, it's unbelievable... but they're selling it out on WrestleMania weekend, you know what I mean? So I feel people should still be grateful to WWE and I know some people that's not the cool thing to admit that WWE might not be this giant thing trying to hurt the indies. "

"I know a lot of people feel that they are, but I couldn't disagree more and I hope one day Ring Of Honor can sell out Madison Square Garden when WWE's not in town and everything points to that happening eventually and that's amazing."

Owens continued to give All In as an example of how the rise of independent wrestling is a great thing all around. With the event's thirty-minute sell-out time, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks captured the professional wrestling world's interest in a big way as we look forward to the September 1st event.

"Look at All In," Owens continued. "All In was Cody and The Young Bucks' idea and they took it and they ran with it and they turned it into something huge. In my opinion, All In is almost more impressive than Ring Of Honor selling out Madison Square Garden because they did it on their own and there's not a giant wrestling extravaganza in the same weekend in the same town.

"Those people for All In and that's awesome. But, everybody gets to benefit from that whether it's the fans or the wrestlers. I mean, how can you call that a bad thing? It's great.

Although the independent wrestling scene seems to be evolving into something impressive, Owens admitted that he was getting tired of the independent wrestling grind by the time his days making towns on his own came to a conclusion. He is happy for his friends and misses associating with the people he worked with during that time, but he is happy living his dream as a WWE Superstar.

"I miss those guys themselves and I miss the human begins. I miss spending time with them, but being in WWE was always what I wanted," Owens said. "I got signed at the perfect time because I was really sick of being in the indies. You know the indies have changed since then and I have no idea what the indies are like now, you know what I mean? But, at the time I was there, I was pretty much at the epitome of what I could have accomplished on the indies and I was really, really ready to get out.

"WWE snatched me up at the perfect time for me and I never wanna go back. I'm glad to see it thriving, but that's just not where I wanna be. I wanna be here and I just signed a new contract with WWE and this is where I wanna be so I can't really foresee that ever changing.

"Again, there's nothing negative about the indies getting this big and people getting to do all these special things, it's great for everybody including WWE in my opinion."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this artcile please credit Gorilla Position with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription