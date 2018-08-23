John Cena Is Jacked (Video), Fans On If They Supported Becky Lynch, Live WWE Q&A Video

- Above is video from a live Q&A for Cricket Wireless that Charly Caruso did with Sheamus and Sasha Banks during SummerSlam Week.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if they supported Becky Lynch the entire time she was trying to win the SmackDown Women's Title. As of this writing, 91% voted, "Yes, I was rooting for her the whole way." The rest voted, "Yes, but only until Charlotte Flair got involved."

- John Cena has tweeted another promo to hype his match with Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens at the WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia and as seen below, Cena is jacked. Cena has been training at the Jackie Chan Center for the Project X movie. Cena continues to drop weight and tease a secret weapon move to be revealed at SSD: