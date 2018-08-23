WWE Releases Rare Tag Team Title Match (Video), WWE NXT TV Tapings Tonight, WWE Teaming With NY Jets

- Above is a WWE Network Hidden Gem update for this week, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Kevin & David Von Erich vs. WCCW World Tag Team Champions Hercules Ayala & Ali Mustafa. This match is from a World Class Championship Wrestling event in 1981.

- Join us tonight at around 7pm EST for live WWE NXT TV spoilers from Full Sail University. The first match announced for tonight is NXT North American Champion Ricochet and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong.

- WWE and The New York Jets have announced that WWE will participate in "Jets Kids Day" on Sunday, October 7 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets will play the Denver Broncos that day. Below is Miz making the announcement at the Jets Gameday Upfronts earlier this week: