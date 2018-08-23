Sasha Banks Is Not Interested In Working With Alexa Bliss Again

Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss co-exist on the Raw roster, but there is apparently still heat between the two backstage. While appearing on Peter Rosenberg's Open Late show on Complex, Rosenberg noted that her rivalry with Alexa was special because it felt like they she had real heat with her. Banks admitted that she didn't want to work with Bliss again, although if WWE asked her to do so, she would still be professional.

"I think I'm really good at what I do," Banks replied regarding her backstage relationship with Alexa. Rosenberg asked if she wanted to work with Alexa again and she said, "not really."

"I think if they want to have me versus Alexa, then they can have that because I can do my job very well," Banks said after he questioned if the story was already told between herself and Alexa.

In 2017, Alexa spoke to the Cheap Heat Podcast about rumors of backstage heat with Banks and she replied that she won't let her personal feelings about somebody stop her from doing business. The Boss had spoken down about Alexa on Raw Talk at the time and The Five Feet Of Fury heard the comments, but she wasn't going to let it stop her from being professional.

"I've always been the person to say 'business is business, personal is personal.' I will never let my personal feelings about somebody get in the way of business," Bliss said. "I want to have a productive match, I want to have a safe match, I want to have a great match; I want to take this company to the next level with our women with this Women's Revolution. I've seen the things she said about me. If that's how she feels, that's fine. But we know that we put it to the side and have a productive, professional match because that's what it's all about."

