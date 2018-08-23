The Shield Set For Six-Man Match, Kaitlyn Talks WWE Return For MYC (Video), Mets - WWE Night Photos

- Above is new video of former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn talking about returning to WWE for The Mae Young Classic.

"It's been 4.5 years since I was standing inside a WWE ring," Kaitlyn said. "Seeing how far the women have come in just the time since I've left is just an amazing feeling and I'm so proud just to be a part of it because things were way different when I started with WWE 8 years ago. It's incredible, just the evolution of the women and women's wrestling, so I'm just proud to be here."

Kaitlyn also said she didn't know she would be the first 2018 MYC participant announced and she did not expect the overwhelming warm welcome from fans on social media. She said she believes she has what it takes and is going back to the basics but also has added to her in-ring arsenal. Kaitlyn said, "I really just think I have experience on my side, and a lot of heart."

- The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) are being advertised for a six-man match at the October 15 RAW from Philadelphia, likely a dark main event. Their scheduled opponents are Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin. No word yet on who The Shield will face at the October 6 WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia.

- Jeff Hardy, Mickie James and Curt Hawkins appeared at Citi Field last night for WWE Night with the New York Mets. Hardy tossed the ceremonial first pitch. Below are photos from the appearance, including a shot of the Mets title belt: