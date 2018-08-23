Ric Flair Talks Hulk Hogan Working With WWE Again, If He Had Issues With Hogan In WCW

Ric Flair's legendary journey in the professional wrestling business is far from over at this point as he survived his devastating medical crisis a year ago and his spirits seem to be higher than ever. The Nature Boy recently spoke to Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri about his old friend Hulk Hogan and how he feels about his reinstatement into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Flair discredited some opinions that he had a problem with Hogan back in WCW when Hollywood had creative control of his on-screen character. Flair was quick to note that Eric Bischoff was the issue as he and Hogan were friends and have always remained close, even through Flair's 2017 illness.

"People keep asking me, the rub was me and Bischoff," Flair told Giri. "It wasn't me and Hogan. I mean at the end of the day, Hogan was the second person to come see me in the hospital. I don't know, but he got in a Leer Jet and flew up here I mean, we've always been friends."

Flair admits that at the time in WCW, there were times he wasn't happy, but the spotlight they gave him made it worth it. He would quit or get fired, but WCW kept calling him to come back. Flair said he was happy to see his friend Hogan back in the WWE Hall Of Fame, a place where he himself has two separate inductions.

"I'm very happy to see him back," Flair said. "I don't pretend to understand any of that. I've heard so many different sides of the story and all that.

"I think that anyone who portrays him as anything less than a good person that has done an excellent job, I mean he's been through a lot -- just think about it. His wife was terrible during the divorce and then there was the accident with [Hogan's] son and then this.

"I mean, he's had to go through a lot and the thing is great about Hulk is that he's still the most expensive guy to get out there to sign autographs. He's still Hulk Hogan, they can do whatever they want. If you want Hulk Hogan, you gotta have a big wallet, that's the way it is."

See Also Hulk Hogan Made A Ton Of Money Off The Gawker Lawsuit

Hogan's reinstatement into the WWE Hall Of Fame wouldn't have been required in the first place if he hadn't been secretly recorded twelve years prior. Flair spoke about how things have changed in that regard and how he's glad the same technology wasn't around in his day to catch him in some of The Nature Boy's legendary shenanigans.

"I mean Jesus Christ, we're all sitting here wondering if [there's] a spy camera now, you know?" Flair continued. "You never know, right? It's a good thing they never put a camera in my room, [fiancee] Wendy would be a national hero! I couldn't probably get work for her anywhere!

"I wonder how I'd react to social media in the 80's wearing my robe up and down the airplane serving drinks. [I] would have probably ended up on the cover of Time!"

You can listen to the full interview in the video above.