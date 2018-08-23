WrestlingInc.com

WWE Stars Train With Indie Wrestlers (Photos, Video), Reactions To The Shield's Reunion, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | August 23, 2018

- Above is new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at social media reactions to the reunion of The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns).

- WWE stock was up 0.80% today, closing at $80.64 per share. Today's high was $81.76 and the low was $79.75.

Cedric Alexander And Tye Dillinger Issue Statements Regarding Past Controversial Rape Tweets
- As noted, Sasha Banks and Shelton Benjamin were among those in attendance for a House of Glory indie event during SummerSlam weekend in New York City. HOG is owned by former TNA star Amazing Red. Sasha and Bayley also participated in a training session at HOG, seen in the photo below.

On a related note, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander returned to the training class that Lince Dorado runs at the Team Vision Dojo in Orlando yesterday. Cedric helps train the class once a month or so. Below are photos from a match that featured Cedric, Lince and Violet Payne vs. Amber Nova, Adam Schmidt and Kwame Nas:


