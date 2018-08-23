LIVE SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings For August & September

Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University:

August 29 Episode:

* We start with a Takeover recap video

* Johnny Gargano comes out on a crutch with no entrance music. He says we've had his back but he doesn't deserve it right now. Says he broke a promise and couldn't fix things. Says he doesn't know where he goes from here, and says he lost himself in Brooklyn and he's made a lot of mistakes and he doesn't know how to fix things and make things right. Regarding the loss to NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at Takeover, he says he became something he's not proud of in Brooklyn, he became Ciampa. And he can't get Ciampa out of his head, but he's gotta be better. NXT General Manager William Regal is out. Regal says before Aleister Black comes and burns the whole place down, he has to ask if Johnny attacked him. Johnny says "you tell me," and tells him to look in his eyes and he'll know. The Velveteen Dream interrupts and says he's tired of listening to the same "woe is Johnny" spiel, and says tonight should be about him. Calls him Johnny Failure. Crowd actually chants that. Johnny says the crutch is just to keep the weight off, but he's good to go and throws the crutch at Velveteen. Regal breaks it up and says we'll have this match next week

* Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah. Dakota misses a dropkick and Aliyah takes control. Aliyah with a leg lariat Thesz press into a body scissors. Dakota fights out. Dakota hits the running kick and the Facewash for 2. Aliyah drops Dakota by her hair. Dakota hits the Kaio-Driver for the win

* Lars Sullivan is shown backstage having laid out EC3

September 5 Episode:

September 12 Episode:

September 19 Episode: