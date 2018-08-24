Two Title Matches Set For Impact Wrestling Next Week

Impact Wrestling is bringing a big show to Pop TV next week as ReDefined airs. There are a few exciting matches announced for next week which you can check out below in a spoiler-free format.

- Brian Cage is set to prove himself as X-Division Champion and he will take on Fenix. The Lucha Brother wants to make the most of his time on Impact Wrestling as his eyes are set for Cage's title.

NEXT WEEK - in a first time ever collision @MrGMSI_BCage defends the X-Division Championship against one half of the Lucha Bros @ReyFenixMx! #ReDefined pic.twitter.com/rWVH7bJdYT — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 24, 2018

- Allie issued a challenge this week on Impact Wrestling saying that she is tired of being tormented by Su Yung. She wants revenge for Madison Rayne and Rosemary who both fell to the Knockouts Champion. The only issue is Tessa Blanchard keeps getting in the way of Allie's quest to seek revenge on Yung. Therefore, Allie issued a triple-threat challenge. Blanchard later said she will only accept the match if it is for the Knockouts Title. This match will go down next week and will be worth watching.

- Austin Aries and Killer Kross have formed quite a unit, but Moose returned to Impact Wrestling this week to stop Aries in his tracks as he tried to destroy Eddie Edwards with a chair. Later on, a challenge was laid down and a match was set for ReDefined with Aries and Kross vs Moose and Edwards.

2018 has redefined how people see IMPACT Wrestling as a new generation of performers bring you an amazing show every week!



It's only fitting then that NEXT WEEK we present our next special event on @PopTV - ReDefined - featuring all this and more. See you next Thursday! pic.twitter.com/NJNTx3eg96 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 24, 2018

- Rich Swann recently signed a long-term deal with Impact Wrestling and as he cements his place in his new pro wrestling home, Petey Williams stands in his way. Williams is a veteran of the company and he is set to offer Swann a formidable challenge. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion will take on The Canadian Destroyer next week.