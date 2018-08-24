Alexa Bliss On Losing To Ronda Rousey At SummerSlam, Facing Trish Stratus At WWE 'Evolution'

Alexa Bliss' third Raw Women's Championship ended at SummerSlam by Ronda Rousey, after winning it from Nia Jax at Money in the Bank. Following her loss, Bliss was a part of the Connecticut Open, and was interviewed by the CT Post to share her thoughts on losing to the "Baddest Woman on the Planet."

"My thing on the whole situation is if there's anyone that had to take the title from me at least it was Ronda Rousey," Bliss said. "Not many people can say they had their first big title loss to Ronda Rousey. I guess I'm OK."

Bliss also commented on when she will use her rematch clause. As shown on Raw, the "mandatory" rematch clause has been somewhat modified. Paul Heyman suggested that Brock Lesnar use his rematch against Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell. However, Kurt Angle declined his request, stating it would be a long time before Lesnar gets his rematch. This is much different from the typical automatic approval of rematch clauses seen over the past few years.

Since she lost handily to Rousey at SummerSlam, Bliss now said that she is "preparing" for a rematch.

"But I do have a rematch clause that I get to invoke at any point," said Bliss. "Every champion is entitled to a rematch. I am preparing for that. I don't know when it's going to happen. She's going to hold the title for now, but she's not going to hold it for long."

Following her loss at SummerSlam, Bliss went to Twitter and stated that Rousey winning the Raw Women's Championship was "beginner's luck." Despite losing to Rousey, Bliss has a very tough task approaching her, as she will be facing WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the inaugural Evolution on October 28. Bliss commented on facing Stratus at the all women's pay-per-view.

"It's very exciting," said Bliss. "I have always loved Trish. I always watched Trish growing up. I actually got to meet her for the first time at the Women's World Rumble Match. I wasn't able to be part of it because I was holding a title at the time. I'm really excited to be in the ring with her, to have this match with an idol. I really want to work with Trish. I've worked hard for this. It might be a little harder to get mad and mean at Trish."

Bliss added that she has to "flip the switch," to get in a mean-spirited mindset in preparation to face Stratus, because it is totally different than who she is in real life.

Source: CT Post