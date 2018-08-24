Knockout Officially Gone From Impact Wrestling, Alisha Edwards Wrestling At One Night Only PPV

- As expected, Madison Rayne's latest stint in IMPACT Wrestling has officially come to an end.

Earlier this week, her profile on ImpactWrestling.com was removed from the Knockouts roster and placed among the Alumni.

Last month at Slammiversary, Rayne unsuccessfully challenged Su Yung for the Knockouts Championship. Rayne passed out after Yung locked in the mandible claw, thus awarding the victory to Yung. Immediately following the match, Yung placed an unconscious Rayne inside the coffin and stood on top of it with the Knockouts Championship held high.

Yung's actions seemingly wrote off Rayne's character from IMPACT Wrestling and the promotion alluded to that on Twitter.

The Undead Bride disposed of her opponent one again. Can anybody stop her? #SlamXVI @realsuyung pic.twitter.com/R9wok7XDEN — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 24, 2018

A week later, WWE announced that she would compete as Ashley Rayne in Mae Young Classic 2018.

- In association with Xcite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling will hold their next One Night Only pay-per-view event taping this Saturday in Binghamton, New York at American Legion Post 80. The event is officially titled "One Night Only: Night of the Dummies" and tickets are currently on sale at xcitewrestling.com.

Rebel has announced that she will be facing Alisha Edwards at the event.

Can't wait to square up ??? — Alisha (@MrsAIPAlisha) August 24, 2018

Alisha recently broke out on her own after generally being attached to angles involving her husband, Eddie Edwards. On August 2, she revealed to Alicia Atout that she was putting her personal life to the side to focus on the Knockouts division. She returned to action the following week on IMPACT, losing to Tessa Blanchard. She had her second match on last night's show, which resulted in a loss to Kiera Hogan.

Prior to her match, Alisha thanked Moose for returning to save Eddie from a vicious beatdown at the hands of Austin Aries and Killer Kross.

To go along with her return to action, Alisha also has a new theme song.