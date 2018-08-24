Steve Austin On Fans Not Accepting Becky Lynch Heel Turn, Turns For Alexa Bliss & Ronda Rousey

As previously noted, WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin shared his learned opinion on WWE SummerSlam. Among many other things, Austin talked about the SmackDown Live Women's Championship match with Carmella, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. Also, Austin weighed in on the RAW Women's Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey.

On the subject of Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam for the SmackDown Women's title, Austin began his analysis by saying he was never a fan of the triple threat match format.

"I think I was only in a couple of triple threat matches in my career in the WWE." Austin explained, "I am not a fan of the triple threat. They are very hard matches to work. Basically, there are three people and it's hard to do three people all the time, so inevitably someone gets bumped, they get out for a while, they come back around, someone else gets bumped, and they go out for a while, and you just rotate. You work through the match. Then, everything falls into place, allegedly or conceivably that's what you want to happen. Whenever they start adding people to the mix to a triple threat, I'm like, 'oh, Jesus, this is going to be a hard match.'"

According to Austin, the women in the triple threat were good. Austin put over Carmella as a great character, though still green. Also, 'The Rattlesnake' made mention of Becky Lynch's apparent heel turn, which garnered a babyface reaction from the live crowd.

"All the women, damn good." Austin said, "Carmella, probably the least experienced in the ring, for sure the least experienced, great character though.

"Anyway, they're telling their story and all-of-a-sudden, the finish goes down, and then, at the end of the match… I want to talk about this, just the psychology and people's reaction there in Brooklyn, New York, whatever you want to call it. Charlotte goes over. She's happy, obviously. Becky and her are close friends. They hug, and then, just that big ass right hand, slap. And then, more devastation from Becky Lynch and she blows the roof off the place. She's turning heel and gets a babyface reaction."



In Austin's expert opinion, Charlotte Flair is a better heel than babyface. 'The Toughest S.O.B.' went on to question whether the fans will accept Becky Lynch as a heel.

"I'm a fan of all the women in this match, but I love Charlotte as a heel." Austin admitted, "Becky, she's a better babyface than heel, but she's that fiery individual that people just really love, so I'm wondering if they'll take her as a heel. And I thought Charlotte was very effective in the sell job, kind of sitting there on her ass. I don't know, awestruck, or dumbfounded, or just devastated of what happened to her. So I thought her selling on the backend of that was very strong and very effective."

Moreover, Austin claimed that this triple threat match was Carmella's best match insofar as 'The Princess Of Staten Island' was elevated by working with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

"I can speak from experience when I worked with people who were better than me. They elevated me. So I think Charlotte is a hell of a hand. I think Becky is a hell of a hand. I think they elevated [Carmella]. She's a person, obviously she's very proud of what she can do and is striving to improve every single day. But she had the least experience, in-ring experience, of the women in the match and I thought they raised her level and she raised her own level as well." Austin stated, "that probably was her best performance. A lot of the time, there is a lot of telegraphing and you can see the hesitation or the gears turning. And hell, when I was green, I was doing the exact same thing, so I speak from experience when I say I've been where she is."

In regards to the SummerSlam RAW Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss, Austin professed that the match went down just as he thought it would. In Austin's estimation, 'Five Feet Of Fury' has a "monster" babyface run in her future.

"It was a fairly short match and it was pretty one-sided. And it's kind of what I expected." Austin continued, "it's going to be interesting to see where they go with Alexa Bliss from here. She's very effective as a heel, but I think the people want to like her. It'll be interesting to see when and if they turn her baby because if they turn her baby, I think she's going to have a monster run."

On the flipside, Austin suggested that the aggressive nature of the new RAW Women's Champion could make 'The Rowdy One' a great heel in the future.

"When Ronda was kind of asking the people, 'hey, do you want to see a new Women's World Champion now?' She's kind of narrating through the match. She's a very aggressive person in the ring or in the Octagon. And I'm just watching her do this, and I'm like, 'man, if they ever, and I don't think they'll do it for a long time because she's still learning the ropes - she's very green, but she's pretty damn over and she [has] done awesome in every match so far, but down the road, if you turn her heel. Ah, because she has a natural mean streak. She's very beautiful, very charismatic, and she loves the business [of pro wrestling] and she's very genuine. I don't want to put the cart in front of the horse because she's still learning the business first and foremost, and learning how to be a baby." Austin exclaimed, "but, man, if you ever flip her heel, that would be something, and, the potential matchups she could have with Shayna Baszler those could be super intense."

