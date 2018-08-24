Matt Jackson On How Neville Is Doing, ROH Star In Hair Vs. Hair Match, Chelsea Green 'All Us' Video

- Above is the latest "All Us" video featuring Cody Rhodes talking about last minute details before "All In" and The Over Budget Battle Royale. Also, Conrad Thompson and Chelsea Green talk about being involved in the show on September 1 in Chicago.

- Matt Taven will team up with Volador Jr. against Rush and Caverario in a Hair vs. Hair match in the main event of CMLL's 85th Anniversary Show on September 14. Also, The Briscoes and Flip Gordon will be involved in CMLL's International Grand Prix tournament on October 5.

See Also Cody Rhodes And The Young Bucks Discuss Why They Might Not Sign With WWE

- Yesterday, Cody Rhodes retweeted a gif of his match with Neville, Stephen Amell, and Wade Barrett that took place three years ago in WWE. Cody wrote, "I miss Neville." Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks responded, "Me too. I talked to him the other day. He's good." Neville's contract is currently frozen with WWE until he returns or a release is agreed upon between the two sides.

I miss Neville https://t.co/fTlGAA3pxa — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 23, 2018